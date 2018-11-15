MassGrid (MGD) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $0.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.54 or 0.03206952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.07580125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00780769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.01565162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00137206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.01947021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00473604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 131,715,456 coins and its circulating supply is 52,436,915 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

