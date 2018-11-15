Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 87.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 434.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

