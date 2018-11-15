Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 87.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 434.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Mastercard stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $140.61 and a twelve month high of $225.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

