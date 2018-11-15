Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,861,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 6,969,877 shares.The stock last traded at $54.69 and had previously closed at $53.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

