MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH (MPAC) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH (NASDAQ:MPAC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,704. MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

About MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in New Canaan, Connecticut.

