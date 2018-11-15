Matomy Media Group (MTMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 42624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.90 ($0.23).

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

