Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.60 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DEx.top, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $27.60 million and $1.65 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00780693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001217 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

