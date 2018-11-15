Maureen Mulholland Sells 2,000 Shares of Monro Inc (MNRO) Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) insider Maureen Mulholland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monro stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Monro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 273,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Monro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Monro by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

