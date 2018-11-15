Maverick Chain Price Tops $0.0053 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $551,140.00 and $24,024.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00144760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00229712 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.09839117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

