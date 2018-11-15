Maxim Group Analysts Give Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) a $20.00 Price Target

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been given a $20.00 price target by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLMD. Raymond James assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.90. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 1,768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,476 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

