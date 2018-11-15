MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) Director Loraine Mcintosh Acquires 1,000 Shares

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Loraine Mcintosh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,930.00.

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,765. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.90 and a 12-month high of C$19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MCAN Mortgage from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. It issues term deposits; and originates residential first-charge mortgage products. The company focuses on investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of financial investments, loans, and real estate investments.

