MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Insider Terry D. Mcnew Acquires 3,545 Shares

MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) insider Terry D. Mcnew bought 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,756.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 320,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MCBC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 231,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.93 million. MCBC had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 90.10%. MCBC’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in MCBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MCBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MCBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in MCBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in MCBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MCBC from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MCBC from $36.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats and outboard boats in North America and internationally. The company's boats are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating. It also provides various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts.

