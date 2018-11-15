Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,239,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,723,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,792 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $440,072,000 after acquiring an additional 652,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,884,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $183.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $187.42.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

