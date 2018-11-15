McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $537,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after purchasing an additional 209,579 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 213.9% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 214,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 146,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

