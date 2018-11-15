McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/mcguire-investment-group-llc-purchases-new-position-in-invesco-dynamic-semiconductors-etf-psi.html.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.