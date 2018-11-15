Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.18% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.04 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, Director Michael Patriarca bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $100,109.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,172.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

