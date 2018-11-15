Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $28.19 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,512,000 after purchasing an additional 62,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $141,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,851 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,814 shares of company stock worth $6,579,495. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

