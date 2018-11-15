Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 19,530 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,361.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.5144 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

