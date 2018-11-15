Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $10,553,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NRG Energy by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,543,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,754. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/mckinley-capital-management-llc-delaware-takes-position-in-nrg-energy-inc-nrg.html.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.