McorpCX (MCCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. McorpCX had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

MCCX stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Thursday. McorpCX has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

McorpCX Company Profile

McorpCX, Inc provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities.

