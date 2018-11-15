MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE MRT opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 37,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $328,012.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 271,094 shares of company stock worth $2,354,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,003,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 86,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 180,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

