MediBloc [MED] (MED) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,587.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.06 or 0.03196361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.52 or 0.07566886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00778717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.01562373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00136825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.01948170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00472437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MediBloc [MED] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

