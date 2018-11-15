Mediclinic International PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (MDC)

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MDC opened at GBX 344.30 ($4.50) on Thursday. Mediclinic International has a 12 month low of GBX 495.40 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 890.18 ($11.63).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560.17 ($7.32).

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

