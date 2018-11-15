Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,465 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $180,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.80 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2287 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

