Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 3,253.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

FBM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.40.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

