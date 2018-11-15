Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $76,727.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $235,849. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.07. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

