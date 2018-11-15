Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 57.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Citigroup upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

