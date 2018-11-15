Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.00 ($113.95).

Shares of MRK stock traded up €2.00 ($2.33) on Wednesday, hitting €95.50 ($111.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,113,570 shares. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

