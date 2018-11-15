Meritor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,294% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 142.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 450,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 51.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $10,325,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

WARNING: “Meritor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MTOR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/meritor-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-mtor.html.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.