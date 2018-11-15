Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Given a $23.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 5,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,388. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.63% and a negative net margin of 276.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $40,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

