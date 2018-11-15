Metlife Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Metlife in a report released on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Metlife has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,721,000 after buying an additional 5,760,379 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,822,000 after buying an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,470,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Metlife by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,177,000 after acquiring an additional 696,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 23.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,581,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.