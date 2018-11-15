Michael R. Blackman Sells 6,326 Shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Michael R. Blackman sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $197,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 103,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,558. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $818.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

