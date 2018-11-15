Microchip Technology (MCHP) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) were up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.35. Approximately 4,551,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,232,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.3645 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

