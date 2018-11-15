Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 5,617 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 872,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6,500.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $303.39 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $283.21 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.44.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

