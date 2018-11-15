Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on the NYSE year to date. The company's revenues continue to remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in Japan. Also, rising costs due to strict regulations in overseas business remains a key concern. Nevertheless, strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the company’s bottom-line growth. Also, the company’s prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under its medium-term business plan and global expansion.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,472,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,461,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,483,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

