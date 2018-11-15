Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

MFG stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.18. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,394,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 187,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 181,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,773 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

