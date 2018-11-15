Mizuho Raises Mallinckrodt (MNK) Price Target to $29.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNK. Raymond James cut shares of Mallinckrodt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of MNK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 48,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after buying an additional 1,546,671 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after buying an additional 1,218,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,694,000 after buying an additional 1,093,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 973,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7,856.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 877,935 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

