MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $178.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $157.96 and a one year high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

