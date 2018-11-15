MML Investors Services LLC Has $20.78 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $127.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $120.85 and a 12 month high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

