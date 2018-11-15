Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of MBRX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

