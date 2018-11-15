Monroe Capital (MRCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.15

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 18028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Monroe Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 target price on Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 630.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $323,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

