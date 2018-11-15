Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Stock

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 743.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 295,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,740,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 394,260 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,020,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 321,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 375.00, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

