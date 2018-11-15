Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 518.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $101.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

