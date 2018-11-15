Moody’s (MCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.33.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 69,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

