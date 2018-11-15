Moog (MOG-A) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS MOG-A traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. 56,054 shares of the stock traded hands.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

