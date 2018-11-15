MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

MOR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,383. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

