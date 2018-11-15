Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,715 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

