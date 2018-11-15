MS International (MSI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.39

News coverage about MS International (LON:MSI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MS International earned a daily sentiment score of 1.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON MSI traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.50 ($2.44). 4,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. MS International has a one year low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

In other MS International news, insider Michael O’Connell acquired 13,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £25,015.40 ($32,687.05).

About MS International

MS INTERNATIONAL plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

