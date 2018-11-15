Msci Inc (MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Msci reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 847,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Msci has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $184.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Msci by 113.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 2,573.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

