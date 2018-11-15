M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Insider Sells $133,792.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) insider Doris P. Meister sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $133,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,196.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTB stock opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 220.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

